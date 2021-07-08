Man charged in sex attack on R train

Police arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman on the R train June 27.

Cops said the 38-year-old victim was on the train at 36th Street at 8:30 p.m. when the suspect exposed himself to her, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her head toward his crotch.

Lonnie Payne, 40, was arrested June 30 and charged with criminal sexual act, harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the investigators at the Transit Special Victims Squad, this individual was safely apprehended,” the NYPD said on Twitter.