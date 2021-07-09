Police Beat: Bay Ridge restaurant burglarized, crook nearly robs man of 50K in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RESTAURANT ROBBED

A Thai restaurant on Fourth Avenue and 85th Street was robbed July 4. Cops said the thief broke the key cylinder on the front door at 1 p.m. and stole property worth $270.

STOLEN FORD

A Ford Transit was stolen on 11th Avenue and 64th Street July 4. Surveillance footage showed the thief driving away at 2:30 a.m. The car’s owner said the doors were locked.



$30K BURGLARY

A crook broke into an apartment on Third Avenue and 67th Street and stole $30,000 July 4. Cops said the 42-year-old resident discovered the money was missing when she returned home at 5 p.m. Her front door was damaged and the bedroom drawers were ransacked.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

EMPTY-HANDED CROOK

A 57-year-old man was nearly robbed of $50,000 outside his home on 14th Avenue and 73rd Street June 30. Cops said the man withdrew the money from the bank at 2:05 p.m. and was approached near his home by a man who pointed an unknown object at him and grabbed the bag of cash. The crook dropped the money after the victim’s friend chased and pushed him.



IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Two men in their 20s attacked and robbed a 56-year-old man outside a pharmacy on 86th Street and Bay 10th Street June 28. Cops said the crooks approached the victim at 2:45 a.m., punched him in the face and head and stole $250, keys and a cell phone.

BUSTED FOR BURGLARY

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to enter a home on Avenue T and West Eighth Street June 30. Cops said the man tried to open a window and door at around 3:45 a.m. The owner saw his shed open and cars with broken windows nearby. He then heard loud banging, saw the man on the porch and called the police.