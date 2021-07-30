Police Beat: Crook steals from Bay Ridge beauty shop, Bensonhurst deli worker robbed at knifepoint

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN ATTACKED

A 46-year-old woman was attacked on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street July 25. Cops said the attacker approached her at 12 a.m. and punched her in the left side of the face.

BEAUTY SHOP ROBBED

A beauty supply store on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street was robbed of $1,150 on July 24. Surveillance footage showed a man in his mid-20s stealing cash and credit cards.

BUSTED IN ATTACK

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a 27-year-old man in a restaurant on Fifth Avenue and 67th Street July 24. Cops said the victim and his co-worker were closing up at 12:17 a.m. when two men asked for food. When the victim told the men the eatery was closed, they punched him in the head. The workers ran away but the suspects chased them in a car and attacked the man again.

FAKE CHECK

A 23-year-old woman was scammed out of $980 in a bank on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues July 23. Cops said a scam artist asked the woman to deposit a check in her account in exchange for cash. The victim gave the crook the money and he gave her the check. Later, the bank called the woman and told her the check was fake.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 34-year-old deli worker was robbed at knifepoint outside a deli on 18th Avenue and 70th Street July 22. Cops said the victim walked out of the deli at 10:40 p.m. and saw a thief riding his moped. When he confronted him, the thief threatened him with a knife.

STABBED IN ABDOMEN

A 49-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and nearly robbed by four women who followed him from a bar on Kings Highway and West 11th Street July 19.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A 34-year-old man was attacked and robbed by three men on Quentin Road and West Sixth Street July 19. Cops said the crooks approached the victim at 3:55 a.m., punched him in the face and neck and stole $300. The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

HIT WITH BOTTLE

A 34-year-old man was attacked on 20th Avenue and 64th Street July 25. Cops said a man in his 20s hit the victim in the face with a bottle. The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.