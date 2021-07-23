Police Beat: Man beat in Dyker by attacker that harassed children, crook busted in Bensonhurst burglary

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED WITH KEY

A 36-year-old man was attacked by a man on the northeast corner of 14th Avenue and 86th Street July 18. Cops said the attacker hit the victim several times in the face with a key, leaving him with cuts and broken teeth. The victim told police the man was harassing children and attacked him when he told him to stop.

SLASHED AND ROBBED

A 38-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by three crooks on the northeast corner of Third Avenue and 77th Street July 17. Cops said the crooks approached the victim’s car at 5:40 p.m., harassed him when he got out, stabbed him with a knife and beat him. They also stole $300 in cash from the victim’s car before they fled on foot.


MISSING CYCLE

A motorcycle was stolen on Fourth Avenue and 85th Street July 16. Cops said the owner left the keys in the ignition.

CAR BREAK-IN

A crook stole $900 worth of property from a car on Fifth Avenue and 80th Street July 18. Cops said the thief got away with $400, a wallet, sneakers and credit cards. He later used the credit cards to make $957 in unauthorized purchases.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 46-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on Avenue P and Dahill Road July 13. Cops said the attacker – who the victim said is her ex-boyfriend – went to the house at 7 p.m., pointed a gun at her and demanded $300. The man also pointed a knife at the woman’s daughter.

BUSTED IN ROBBERY

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 45-year-old man on Bath Avenue and Bay 29th Street July 13. Police said the suspect punched the man in the head and stole his credit cards.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from a commercial truck parked on 16th Avenue and 81st Street July 18. Cops said an officer saw the man take the tools at around 4:30 p.m. The suspect is on parole for burglary.

$8K STOLEN

A crook stole $8,000 and jewelry from an apartment on Avenue P and West 10th Street July 13. The tenant told cops she found an unknown object in the keyhole of the front door.

