Police Beat: Man nabs bag from Bay Ridge business, victim attacked inside Bensonhurst apartment

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STOLEN BAG



A crook stole a backpack from a 31-year-old woman during Open Streets on Fifth Avenue and 79th Street June 25. Cops said the woman was standing outside STEAM Lab at 10 p.m. when the thief went inside and took the bag, which contained about $2,200.

BUSTED IN ASSAULT

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 23-year-old man on 14th Avenue and 86th Street June 24. Police said the men were arguing at 2:10 a.m. when one hit the other in the head with an unknown object.

$19K BURGLARY

A home was robbed on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 77th Street June 23. Cops said that after the owner left at 11:25 p.m., a crook broke in through the window and stole $19,200 worth of jewelry and high-end purses.

BAG NABBED

A thief stole a 48-year-old woman’s purse in the train station on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 62nd Street June 22. Cops said the woman left her purse on the bench when she boarded a Coney Island-bound N train at 11:16 a.m. When she returned to the station 20 minutes later, the bag was gone.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ATTACKED IN HOME

A 51-year-old man was attacked and robbed in his apartment on 19th Avenue and 86th Street June 20. Cops said the victim was arguing with a 47-year old man who punched him in the head and knocked him unconscious. The victim told cops the attacker took $300 in cash along with his phone and other electronic devices.

ARRESTED FOR BREAK-IN

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 23-year-old man in his apartment on Quentin and Dahill roads June 23. Cops said the suspect kicked open the apartment door at 2:12 p.m. and punched the victim in the face due to a noise complaint.

NORTON SCAMMER

A 76-year-old woman was scammed out of nearly $2,000 June 25. Cops said she received an email from Norton antivirus that gave her instructions to renew the service. She called the number in the email and was told by an imposter to use her laptop to access her bank account, get $700 worth of Google Play gift cards and give him the redemption codes, which she did. She also told cops that $1,000 was missing from her bank account.

MISSING MOPED

Two thieves broke into a driveway and stole a moped on 20th Avenue and 64th Street June 24. The vehicle is worth $1,300.