Two men stabbed during argument

Two men were stabbed during an argument outside a grocery store on West Sixth Street and Avenue O July 2.



Cops said the victims were attacked at 9:47 p.m. by three Hispanic men armed with a machete, a box cutter and a broken glass bottle. One was stabbed in the face, neck and throat and the other was stabbed in the back of the head.

The attackers fled on foot. The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.