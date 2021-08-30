69-year-old woman killed by car on 85th Street

A 69-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car on 16th Avenue and 85th Street Aug. 27.

Police said Chumei Pan was crossing the street at 10 a.m. when she was hit by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by a 36-year-old man.

Pan was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center. The driver remained at the scene.

The NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Pan’s death came just three days after 6-year-old Tamy Quema Guahiac was struck and killed on 12th Avenue and 67th Street. The driver of the car that hit Guahiac was charged with criminally negligent homicide.