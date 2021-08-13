‘ Blue Bloods’ returns to Harbor View Terrace

The hit CBS TV series “Blue Bloods” returned to Bay RidgeAug. 12.

The show, which is entering its 12th season, stars Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg.

Interior and exterior shots were filmed at a restaurant on Fifth and Ovington avenues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Community Board 10.

Filming also took place outside the main character’s home – known as the “Reagan house” – on Harbor View Terrace between 82nd Street and Harbor Lane from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

In one scene, Wahlberg left the house, walked to a car and spoke with another character.

“Blue Bloods” has filmed in several Bay Ridge locations over the years, including St. Patrick’s Church on Fourth Avenue and 95th Street.

Southern Brooklyn has seen its share of film sets this year. In April, scenes from NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” were shot in Bay Ridge and Coney Island, and in June a scene from Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” was filmed at the Irish Haven pub in Sunset Park.