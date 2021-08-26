Brooklyn College Feirstein film school at Steiner Studios named one of nation’s best

From brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn College Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema — situated at the world-class Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard — was recently named a top-25 film school by The Hollywood Reporter, as well as one of the best film schools in North America by MovieMaker magazine.

“This recognition by these film industry leaders is a testament to the incredible work being done by our students,” says Feirstein Executive Director Richard Gladstein. “Feirstein has assembled a faculty and staff with incredible talents and experience who are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of diverse storytellers right here in Brooklyn.”

Steiner Studios is the largest film and TV production studio complex in the U.S. outside Hollywood, according to the Associated Press.

Marking the completion of his first year at Feirstein this summer, Gladstein — a two-time Academy Award–nominated film producer — has helped usher in a renewed energy and sense of purpose by bringing his industry expertise and connections to the school and its students. Gladstein produced such well-known movies as “Finding Neverland,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “The Bourne Identity” and “The Cider House Rules.”

Most recently, students engaged in an artist-in-residence series of workshops and seminars with the filmmakers from HBOs “Random Acts of Flyness.” The initiative further granted students access to the mentorship and expertise of professional filmmakers.

Richard Gladstein, executive director of Brooklyn College’s Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema and two-time Oscar-nominated film producer.

Photo courtesy of Brooklyn College

Graduating screenwriting students were also given the opportunity to pitch their projects to industry members during a “PitchFest,” where they were connected with agents, managers producers, and directors, who offered their guidance and professional perspectives.

This past academic year, Feirstein welcomed Academy Award–nominated director Gus Van Sant (“Drugstore Cowboy,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Milk,” “Sea of Trees”) for a Master class with more than 100 students and faculty; had a seminar with acclaimed writer, producer, director and entertainment executive Reginald Hudlin; and a screening and conversation with the writer, director, producer, editor, and composer of the Netflix smash hit “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Feirstein has also welcomed many new members to its advisory council and professional mentors, who have met with small groups of students on their thesis film projects.–>

The only film school in the country situated on a working film lot (at Steiner Studios), the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema educates a diverse student body in the art and craft of filmmaking and storytelling in a hands-on, collaborative environment that mirrors the professional world.

Feirstein School opened in 2015, the result of a $30 million public-private partnership. With tuition costing one-third of other major film schools, it offers M.F.A. degrees in Cinema Arts.