Police Beat: Deliveryman robbed at gunpoint on Gelston Avenue, man tries to rob Bensonhurst bank

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 19-year-old deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint near Gelston Avenue and 90th Street Aug. 6. Cops said the man had just delivered food in an apartment building shortly before 1 a.m. when two crooks approached him in the lobby, pointed a gun at him and stole $50 and an iPhone.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a medical center on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street Aug. 4. Cops said the man entered the building at 2:17 p.m., took a wallet from a woman’s handbag – which he returned when she confronted him – and stole coins from desk drawers.

HE’S GOT MAIL

A crook broke into a home on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 72nd Street Aug. 7. Video surveillance showed the crook picking the lock with a long metal object and taking several pieces of mail.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

PUNCH DRUNK

A thief attacked a male worker in a liquor store on New Utrecht Avenue and 76th Street Aug. 7. Cops said the crook entered the store at 12:30 p.m., punched the worker in the head and stole several bottles of liquor.

FOILED BANK ROBBERY

A man tried to rob a bank on Bay Parkway and West Ninth Street Aug. 6. Cops said the crook handed a teller a note saying he had a gun and wanted cash. When the teller told him the money dispenser wasn’t working, the crook took the note back and fled.

WORKER ATTACKED

Two men attacked a worker in a grocery store on 20th Avenue and 72nd Street July 31. Cops said the crooks tried to leave the store with merchandise at 6 p.m. and threw the worker to the floor when he confronted them.

STORE ROBBED

Two men robbed an electronics store on 20th Avenue and 84th Street Aug. 2. Cops said the crooks entered the store at 8 p.m., threatened a worker and left with several devices and $7,030 in cash.