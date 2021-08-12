Reaching-Out cancels backpack giveaway due to ‘lack of support’

Reaching-Out Community Services Inc. has canceled its annual Big Backpack Giveaway event, which was scheduled for Aug. 28.

The pantry, at 7708 New Utrecht Ave., said a lack of funds will prohibit it from giving out

free backpacks, notebooks, pads, pens and other school supplies to students in need.

“Unfortunately, I’m sorry to announce [that] after several years providing school supplies to our registered children, this will be the first time we would need to cancel the backpack event due to lack of support,” said Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve on Facebook. “Those very few who did make a donation, we will purchase those few backpacks and provide it to a child.”

Jeanette Sanchez and Shawn Kelly during a past Big Backpack Giveaway. Eagle Urban Media file photos by Jaime DeJesus

Reaching-Out has been busy since the COVID-19 pandemic began, providing meals to hundreds of people in need. It also hosts special events for Thanksgiving and Christmas.