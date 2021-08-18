Uber driver robbed at gunpoint

A 28-year-old Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint in Dyker Heights Aug. 9.

Cops said the driver picked up two men on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 72nd Street at 4:25 a.m. The men immediately began to punch and kick him and one threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give them his phone. The attackers then fled on foot toward Eighth Avenue.

The driver was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 718-436-4236 or 1-800-577-TIPS.