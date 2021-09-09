Fireworks display will say farewell to summer

Coney Island will say goodbye to summer on Friday, Sept. 10.

The first annual “End of Summer” event will take place at 8 p.m. on the beach at West 12th Street and will be the last fireworks show of the year as local amusements transition to weekend-only operations.

“Fridays have been a major highlight of summer, with fireworks helping to stimulate our economy and support our businesses,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. “A huge thank you to Garden State Fireworks for their work and partnership throughout the years to bring these shows to Coney Island.”

America’s Playground had a revival this year with the return of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel, which added a new roller coaster, the Phoenix.

Despite summer winding down, restaurants, shops and the New York Aquarium will still be open daily.