Fort Hamilton drops season opener to Campus Magnet

For the opening of the 2021 PSAL football season, the Fort Hamilton Tigers were reassigned from the Championship Division to the lower Bowl Division due to their sub-.500 record the past few years. On Sept. 18, the Tigers kicked off their season in Springfield Gardens against the Campus Magnet Bulldogs, a perennial playoff foe when both teams were in the Championship Division.

The game was a reunion for Fort Hamilton’s sophomore quarterback Mark Kiss and junior running back Charles Kitsakos, who played Pee Wee football together in the Parkville Football League in 2015.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs had a 14-0 lead at the end of the first half and upped it to 22-0 at the start of the third quarter. The Tigers answered on their next possession. After the kickoff, Kitsakos (111 yards rushing) took off on a 60-yard sprint that left all the Bulldog defenders in the dust to end the third quarter at 22-6. Kitsakos twisted an ankle during Fort Hamilton’s next possession and had to leave the game.

The Bulldogs scored again in the fourth quarter to make it 28-6, but the Tigers came back to score when Chris Bruno (18 yards) and Omar Carillo-Alvare (27 yards) “ran the ball up the gut” of the Bulldogs. Carillo-Alvare crossed the goal line on a seven-yard rush to make the final score 28-12.