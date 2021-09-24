Police Beat: Man robs jewelry store in Bay Ridge, four attack man in Gravesend station

By

Image via Google Maps

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

JEWEL HEIST

A man robbed a jewelry store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street Sept. 17. Cops said he walked in at 4:50 p.m., took $15,000 worth of merchandise and ran east on 86th Street. 

PUNCHY PUNK

A stranger punched a 43-year-old man in the face on Seventh Avenue and 81st Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 18.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole $1,400 in cash and jewelry from an unlocked car on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 81st Street Sept. 18.

EASY ENTRY

A crook stole $1,150 from a business on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Sept. 18. Cops said he got in through an open basement gate and broke through a door at around 9 a.m.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Three men and a woman attacked a 32-year-old man on the N train near Bay Parkway and West Seventh Street Sept. 15. Reports said one of the men punched the victim in the face while the group were harassing riders at 11:50 a.m. When the victim tried to take a photo of his attacker, the group beat him and stole his phone.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Three men robbed a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint on Avenue O and West Eighth Street Sept. 16. Reports said the men met the teen at 9:30 p.m. to buy headphones. Instead, they stole the headphones and his cell phone.

BUSTED FOR BOTTLE BASH

Cops arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly hitting a 29-year-old man in the face with a glass bottle on 20th Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 15. The victim needed medical care.

BEATEN FOR PHONE

Three men attacked a 22-year-old man on Avenue S and West 12th Street Sept. 16. Cops said the victim was sitting in front of an apartment building at 6 a.m. when the men punched him in the face, pushed him to the ground and stole his phone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles