Police Beat: Man robs jewelry store in Bay Ridge, four attack man in Gravesend station

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

JEWEL HEIST

A man robbed a jewelry store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street Sept. 17. Cops said he walked in at 4:50 p.m., took $15,000 worth of merchandise and ran east on 86th Street.

PUNCHY PUNK

A stranger punched a 43-year-old man in the face on Seventh Avenue and 81st Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 18.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole $1,400 in cash and jewelry from an unlocked car on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 81st Street Sept. 18.

EASY ENTRY

A crook stole $1,150 from a business on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Sept. 18. Cops said he got in through an open basement gate and broke through a door at around 9 a.m.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Three men and a woman attacked a 32-year-old man on the N train near Bay Parkway and West Seventh Street Sept. 15. Reports said one of the men punched the victim in the face while the group were harassing riders at 11:50 a.m. When the victim tried to take a photo of his attacker, the group beat him and stole his phone.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Three men robbed a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint on Avenue O and West Eighth Street Sept. 16. Reports said the men met the teen at 9:30 p.m. to buy headphones. Instead, they stole the headphones and his cell phone.

BUSTED FOR BOTTLE BASH

Cops arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly hitting a 29-year-old man in the face with a glass bottle on 20th Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 15. The victim needed medical care.

BEATEN FOR PHONE

Three men attacked a 22-year-old man on Avenue S and West 12th Street Sept. 16. Cops said the victim was sitting in front of an apartment building at 6 a.m. when the men punched him in the face, pushed him to the ground and stole his phone.