Shots fired on Fifth Avenue, no one injured

Gunshots were fired on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Cops said two men opened fire at around 1:20 p.m. but no one was injured.
The shooters, who were described as Hispanic, drove off toward Fourth Avenue in a black Toyota Camry. One was wearing a red polo shirt, white pants and black sneakers and the other was wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.
The 68th Precinct asked people to avoid the area because of a large police presence. At around 4 p.m., the investigation was concluded and the streets were reopened.