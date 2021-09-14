Shots fired on Fifth Avenue, no one injured

Gunshots were fired on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Cops said two men opened fire at around 1:20 p.m. but no one was injured.

The shooters, who were described as Hispanic, drove off toward Fourth Avenue in a black Toyota Camry. One was wearing a red polo shirt, white pants and black sneakers and the other was wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

The 68th Precinct asked people to avoid the area because of a large police presence. At around 4 p.m., the investigation was concluded and the streets were reopened.

The police do not believe this was a random incident. Thankfully no one was injured.

I went and spoke to the nearby businesses to make sure everyone was ok and to offer whatever help my office can provide. — Senator Andrew Gounardes (@Sen_Gounardes) September 14, 2021