Shots fired on Fifth Avenue, no one injured

By

Two men fired shots on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Tuesday afternoon. Image via Citizen App

Gunshots were fired on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Cops said two men opened fire at around 1:20 p.m. but no one was injured.

The shooters, who were described as Hispanic, drove off toward Fourth Avenue in a black Toyota Camry. One was wearing a red polo shirt, white pants and black sneakers and the other was wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

The 68th Precinct asked people to avoid the area because of a large police presence. At around 4 p.m., the investigation was concluded and the streets were reopened.

Image via Citizen App

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles