Third Avenue Walgreens to close in October

The Walgreens pharmacy at 7821 Third Ave. will close next month.

“Store closing October 14, 2021,” said a sign on the front door. “Our pharmacy will close at 3 p.m. that day.”

The sign also told customers that prescription records will be available at all Walgreens locations, including the outlet at 436 86th St.

“I always go there for important medications, including inhalers because I am asthmatic,” said Lisa D., who lives around the corner. “It’s going to be hard for me to get it elsewhere, especially the 86th Street one. It’s a shame. I like all the pharmacists there.”