Two people were hurt when their SUV crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on Third Avenue Sept. 18.

Cops said the driver, a 70-year-old man, was going south in the center lane at 50th Street at 10:51 a.m. when he veered into the right lane and hit the back of the truck.

The driver and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, were listed in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.