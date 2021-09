A 56-year-old woman was attacked on Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street Sept. 9.

Cops said another woman bumped into her at 7:30 a.m., hit her in the face with an umbrella and fled east on 52nd Street.

The victim was treated for cuts on her ear at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The suspect is white, 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds. She has long hair and was wearing dark clothes.

The 72nd Precinct said anyone with information can direct message @nypdtips on Twitter or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS.