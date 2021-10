A man robbed a Bay Ridge liquor store at gunpoint Oct. 9.

Cops said the crook entered Kings Cellars, 8304 Third Ave., at 11:25 p.m., pointed a gun at a 30-year-old worker and fled with $2,000.

The suspect is 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

