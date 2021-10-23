Pastor Jason Walker dies at 43

Pastor Jason Walker of Bay Ridge Baptist Church died of a genetic heart complication Oct. 13.

Walker, 43, led the parish for 17 years. He is survived by his wife Lisa; children Hayley, Danielle, Gabriel, Samantha, Liam, Mackenzie and Jackson; parents Jerry Sr. and Dawn; brother Jerry Jr.; sister Melissa; and his niece and nephews.

Jerry Walker Jr. created a GoFundMe page to help Lisa with funeral and living expenses. It has raised more than $66,000.

“Jason loved Bay Ridge and had a passion to serve the community,” Jerry said. “His friendliness, gentle temperament and willingness to help everyone attracted people to him. His departure will leave a hole felt for years to come.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/3lXIXzL.