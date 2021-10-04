Police Beat: Knife-wielding crook robs Bensonhurst pharmacy, thief steals credit cards from car

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

QUICK HIT

A 42-year-old man was attacked on Ninth Avenue and 66th Street Sept. 25. Cops said a man punched him in the face at 6:50 p.m. and fled on a bike toward Fort Hamilton Parkway.

HOME BREAK-IN

A crook stole $700 worth of tools from a house on 10th Avenue and 66th Street Sept. 27. Cops said he broke the rear window at 10:15 a.m.

SPENDING SPREE

A thief stole credit cards and $900 in cash from a car on Third Avenue and 74th Street Sept. 25. Cops said he charged $857 on the cards.

MAKING THE CUT

Someone cut a catalytic converter on a car on 10th Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 26. The part is worth about $250.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO REMEDY

A knife-wielding man in his 40s robbed a pharmacy on 18th Avenue and 66th Street Sept. 23. Cops said he went into the store at 4:30 p.m., showed a knife to a worker, stole several items including allergy medications, and fled on foot.

WHAT A TOOL

A crook stole packages from an apartment on Quentin Road and West 10th Street on Sept. 26. Cops said the thief broke the front door open with a screwdriver at 3:30 a.m.

WOMAN ROBS STORE

A woman robbed a department store on Bay and Shore parkways Sept. 25. Cops said she entered the store at 9 p.m., took merchandise and a bag filled with cash and fled north on Bay Parkway.

INSIDE JOB

Two men stole a Cannondale bicycle from an apartment hallway on 20th Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 26. Cops said the bike is worth $1,800.

