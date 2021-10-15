Police Beat: Woman punched in 86th Street train station, man attacked in his Bath Beach apartment

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

One woman punched another in the face in the 86th Street R train station stairwell just before midnight Oct. 8. Cops said the women started arguing on the S53 bus.

PUNCHY PUNK

A driver got out of his SUV and punched a man on 14th and Ovington avenues at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 6. The victim, 31, told cops the driver had been following him.

A REAL TOOL

A thief broke into a commercial vehicle on Eighth Avenue and 66th Street Oct. 6. Cops said he smashed the rear window and stole tools worth $4,600.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BEATEN WITH PIPE

A man and a woman attacked a 69-year-old man in his apartment on Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway Oct. 10. Cops said the victim knew the woman and let her and her accomplice in when they rang his bell just after 11 p.m. The attackers hit the victim with a metal pipe, duct-taped him and fled with $800 and his phone.

STORE SLASHER

Cops arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly slashed a 21-year-old man in the collarbone in a grocery store on Avenue P and McDonald Avenue Oct. 4. Cops said the two men started arguing at around 7 p.m. when the suspect refused to leave the store.

QUICK HANDS

A man in his 30s robbed a 54-year-old man on 15th Avenue and 79th Street Oct. 8. Cops said the victim was in his car at 3:24 p.m. when the thief reached inside and stole his phone.

BAD CALL

An imposter scammed a 24-year-old woman out of $9,000 Oct. 5. Cops said a man called the woman at 11 a.m. and told her someone had used her Social Security number to open credit accounts. He told her to buy $9,000 in Apple cards or they would close her existing accounts.