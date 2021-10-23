St. Ephrem Church to celebrate 100th anniversary during Sunday Mass

St. Ephrem Roman Catholic Church, 929 Bay Ridge Parkway, will celebrate a Mass on Sunday, Oct. 24 to mark the beginning of the church’s 100th anniversary.

It will include the blessing of the church’s renovated space.

“St. Ephrem’s has been a cornerstone of faith and worship in Dyker Heights for so many Catholics throughout the last 100 years,” said Pastor Robert Adamo. “We look forward to this celebration of the service and good work of this parish.”

After the Mass, a reception will be held in the church’s parking lot on 74th Street.