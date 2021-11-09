Asian men attacked on 20th Avenue

Three Asian men in their 50s were mocked and attacked by a man in Bensonhurst Nov. 2.

Cops said the three men were speaking to one another in Cantonese outside a restaurant on 20th Avenue and 64th Street at 8:30 p.m. when the suspect walked by and mocked their speech. When one of the men confronted him, the suspect punched him in the face, pulled out a knife, sprayed the men in the face with an unknown substance and fled south on 20th Avenue.

EMS took the victims to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspect is black, 25 to 35 years old, around 225 pounds, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark pants and black sandals.

