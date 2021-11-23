Auxiliary Police Lt. Shirley Ohlgren dies at 94

Shirley Ohlgren, an Auxiliary Police lieutenant for the 68th Precinct, died Nov. 12 at age 94.

Ohlgren was the longest-serving NYPD Auxiliary officer, according to former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton. The lifelong Sunset Park resident was an air raid warden during World War II and a member of the Civil Defense Corps before joining the Auxiliary in 1952. In 2012 she was honored for 60 years of service.

Bratton said on Twitter that he was “truly saddened” by the news and that she “truly led a life of significance.”

Shirley Ohlgren and former Police Commissioner Ray Kelly at an awards ceremony in 2012. Photo courtesy of Christian Durante

“The most incredible thing about Shirley was her dedication to this country and city,” the 68th Precinct said on Facebook. “She dedicated over 66 years of her life to helping her fellow citizens.”

Retired NYPD Auxiliary Police Sgt. Christian Durante said Ohlgren devoted her life to the Auxiliary.

“Even while off-duty, if she saw a car accident or someone needed help, she sprang into action,” Durante said. “When people talk about history, she lived it, breathed it and was a historical legend.”

A wake will take place Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ortiz Funeral Home, 5204 Fourth Ave.

An Auxiliary Police escort from the funeral home to Green-Wood Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.