Fort Hamilton post marks Veterans Day

The U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton held its annual Veterans Day observance Nov. 10 on the grounds of the Community Club and in front of the Fort Hamilton Memorial Monument. In New York City, the United War Veterans Council held its 102nd Annual New York City Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 along Fifth Avenue from 25th to 48th Street.

At the Fort Hamilton ceremony, base Police Chief Robert Baker narrated the event. The presentation of colors was executed by the NYC Joint Armed Forces Color Guard, with the invocation delivered by Garrison Chaplain Capt. Scott Norman, and the national anthem sung by Sgt. Jenny Zayas of the NYC MEPS unit. Welcoming remarks were given by Garrison Commander Col. Craig Martin.

American Legionnaires on parade.

The U.S. Navy Band.

Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal Kevin Carrick.

Ladder Truck 343, which is named in memory of firefighters killed on 9/11.

Participants salute during the singing of the national anthem. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

The New York City Joint Armed Forces Color Guard. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General



Each of the armed services were represented by guest speakers. They included Maj. Roger Hafford, of the Army, executive officer of the NYC Army Recruiting Battalion; Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Miller of the U.S. Marine Corps, operations chief of the 6th Communications Battalion; Cdr. Robert Ballard, Jr. of the Navy, executive officer of the Empire State Navy Talent Acquisitions Group; Capt. Kevin Molligan of the Air Force, operations officer of the 24th Civil Support Team; and Master Chief Petty Officer Robert Reimer of the Coast Guard, command master chief of USCG Sector, NY. Col. Martin and Deputy Cdr. Charles Walker presented each service member with a certificate of appreciation.

Also in attendance was Laurie Windsor, Brooklyn director for U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, NYC Commissioner of Veterans Services James Hendon and Brian Dolan and Ted General representing the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee. The program concluded with the playing of the service songs medley.

Over in Manhattan, we witnessed the nation’s largest Veterans Day Parade as it moved along Fifth Avenue. There were 30 floats, including one sponsored by the United Military Veterans of Kings County, who also produce the annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade. The FDNY had a contingent of firefighters carrying 343 American flags and a hook and ladder fire truck with the names of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.