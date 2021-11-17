Guild for Exceptional Children gets $10K from Investors Bank

The Guild for Exceptional Children received a $10,000 check from the Investors Bank Foundation Nov. 4.

The money is part of a three-year, $30,000 pledge by the foundation to support IT infrastructure improvements at the guild’s center at 301 68th St.

The guild’s mission is to keep people with developmental disabilities out of institutions and to help them live dignified, safe and productive lives.

“This assistance is very important to GEC, given the security threats that seem prevalent today and the limited funding available for IT,” said Joseph Riley, the guild’s CEO and executive director. “Investors Bank has long been a supportive partner to the services GEC provides to children and adults with developmental disabilities.”

The Investors Bank Foundation says it was designed to help make a sustained, positive difference where customers and employees live and work.

Caroline Mansuetto, the guild’s director of development, said the organization is grateful for the donation.

“Unfortunately, the COVID crisis has affected all non-profit organizations, and needs have increased throughout the non-profit sector,” she said.

Brian Chin of Investors Bank presented the check.

“The guild is very grateful to Investors and to Brian for the long-standing relationship we share and the friendship and support to GEC and the community that they are always ready to provide,” said Riley.