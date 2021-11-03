Kagan leads Szuszkiewicz 51-49 in 47th District race

Democrat Ari Kagan leads Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz in the race for the City Council seat in the 47th District, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections.

The district covers Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

As of 1 a.m., with 97.12 percent of scanners reporting, Kagan had 51.03 percent of the vote (6,592) while Szuszkiewicz had 48.84 percent (6,309).

Kagan addressed his supporters via Twitter.

“This campaign has always been about the people of Southern Brooklyn and how we can make our community better,” he wrote. “Tonight’s results are not final and absentee ballot counting will take place in upcoming weeks.”

Szuszkiewicz, who nearly beat Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus in the 46th Assembly District race last year, was closely watching the results.

“As of now I’m in one of the closest city council races in all of the 5 boroughs despite many people not believing that it would be,” he wrote on Facebook. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the night.”

The winner will succeed Councilmember Mark Treyger, who is term-limited.