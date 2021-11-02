Kids brush up on skills during Halloween Art Contest

Local kids got back to the serious fun of painting storefront windows during the Bay Ridge Community Council’s annual Halloween Art Contest Oct. 28.

The contest, which was first held in 1951, was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Students participating in the annual Halloween Art Contest in Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General

Ralph Succar, president of the Bay Ridge Community Council, said it’s important to continue the neighborhood’s traditions.

“With the past year we had with COVID-19, we were looking forward to continuing our tradition and moving ahead with a sense of some normalcy,” Succar said. “The fall art was one thing that brought the community and children out to do something we’ve been doing for many years.”



Students participating in the annual Halloween Art Contest in Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General





Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General







Photos courtesy of Ralph Succar