Man stabbed during argument on 55th Street

A 57-year-old man was stabbed by another man in Sunset Park Nov. 1.

The men were arguing on Seventh Avenue and 55th Street at 2:40 p.m. when one stabbed the other several times with a sharp object, said cops. The attacker also hit the victim in the face.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition with wounds to his back, hip and left arm.

The suspect is bald and has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and red/gray backpack.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.