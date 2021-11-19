Police Beat: Crooks break into cars parked in Bay Ridge, teen tased by attackers in Gravesend

By

Image via Google Maps

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief broke into a car on Fourth Avenue and 88th Street Nov. 11. Cops said the owner parked the car at 9 a.m. and left the doors unlocked. The thief stole $10,000 in cash, credit cards and a set of golf clubs.

CROOK NABS BAG

Someone stole a woman’s bag in a clothing store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 14. Cops said the woman had put down the bag, which contained her phone, credit cards and $70 in cash.

BRAZEN BANDIT

A crook robbed a car on Fourth and Ovington avenues Nov. 13. The owner returned to find the door open and told cops the thief took an iPad, a tablet, keys and glasses.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TEEN TASED

A 14-year-old boy was tased by three attackers on Avenue S and West 13th Street Nov. 10. Cops said the boy was riding his bike at 6:45 p.m. when the attackers stopped him, punched him, threatened him with a knife, tased him in the chest and stole his bike.

BUSTED FOR ROBBERY

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a 19-year-old man’s scooter on 20th Avenue and 86th Street at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 14. Cops said the woman tried to tase the victim when he chased her.

UNWELCOME GUEST 

A man stole $300 in cash from an apartment on 14th Avenue and 83rd Street Nov. 14. Cops said the tenant was at work when a motion camera alerted him at 10:20 a.m. that someone was in his home. Surveillance footage shows the thief breaking in with a key.

AGAIN: LOCK YOUR DOORS

A man stole electronics, cologne and other items from a car on 19th Avenue and 72nd Street Nov. 10. The owner told cops she left the door unlocked.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles