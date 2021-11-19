Police Beat: Crooks break into cars parked in Bay Ridge, teen tased by attackers in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief broke into a car on Fourth Avenue and 88th Street Nov. 11. Cops said the owner parked the car at 9 a.m. and left the doors unlocked. The thief stole $10,000 in cash, credit cards and a set of golf clubs.

CROOK NABS BAG

Someone stole a woman’s bag in a clothing store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 14. Cops said the woman had put down the bag, which contained her phone, credit cards and $70 in cash.

BRAZEN BANDIT

A crook robbed a car on Fourth and Ovington avenues Nov. 13. The owner returned to find the door open and told cops the thief took an iPad, a tablet, keys and glasses.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TEEN TASED

A 14-year-old boy was tased by three attackers on Avenue S and West 13th Street Nov. 10. Cops said the boy was riding his bike at 6:45 p.m. when the attackers stopped him, punched him, threatened him with a knife, tased him in the chest and stole his bike.

BUSTED FOR ROBBERY

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a 19-year-old man’s scooter on 20th Avenue and 86th Street at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 14. Cops said the woman tried to tase the victim when he chased her.

UNWELCOME GUEST

A man stole $300 in cash from an apartment on 14th Avenue and 83rd Street Nov. 14. Cops said the tenant was at work when a motion camera alerted him at 10:20 a.m. that someone was in his home. Surveillance footage shows the thief breaking in with a key.

AGAIN: LOCK YOUR DOORS

A man stole electronics, cologne and other items from a car on 19th Avenue and 72nd Street Nov. 10. The owner told cops she left the door unlocked.