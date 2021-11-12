Police Beat: Thief steals cash from Bay Ridge eatery, two teens rob girl on B1 bus

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

UNWELCOME VISITOR

An intruder broke into a 23-year-old woman’s apartment on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street Nov. 4. Cops said the woman’s uncle called her at 6:30 p.m. and told her the front door was unlocked. She came home to find the bedroom door frame broken and the room rummaged through.

RESTAURANT BREAK-IN

A restaurant on Third Avenue and 85th Street was robbed Nov. 5. Cops said the thief picked the front door lock at 7:20 a.m., stole a register containing $3,500 and fled north on foot.

SCOOTER STOLEN

A crook stole a scooter worth $500 from the lobby of an apartment building on Bay Ridge and Narrows avenues Nov. 7. Cops said he forced open the main lobby door at 5:48 p.m.

SELF-CARE CROOK

A thief stole $1,399 worth of merchandise from a pharmacy on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street Nov. 6. Cops said he used a tool to unlock plastic lockboxes and fled with various hygiene products.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ATTACKED ON BUS

Two teens attacked and robbed a 17-year-old girl on the B1 bus on 20th Avenue and 86th Street Nov. 5. Cops said the teens got on the bus at 6:10 p.m., punched the girl in the head, pulled her hair, took her purse and got off the bus.

PERV ASSAULTS WOMAN

A man in his 30s attacked and robbed a woman on the D train Oct. 31. Cops said the woman got on the train at Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center at 5:40 a.m. The attacker made a lewd comment to her while pointing at his crotch, tackled her, pulled her hair and stole her backpack. The woman fled when the train stopped.

BAD DREAM

A crook robbed a sleeping 42-year-old man on the D train Nov. 6. When the man woke up at the Bay Parkway station, he saw that someone had stolen his bag, which contained jewelry, a cellphone and medication.