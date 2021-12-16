Charles Pizzeria says goodbye after 57 years

Charles Pizzeria, which opened in Sunset Park in 1964, will serve its last slice Dec. 23.

The popular restaurant at 4910 Fifth Ave. has been for lease for some time.

David Estrada, executive director of the Sunset Park Business Improvement District, said it’s a big loss for the neighborhood.

“It’s always a sad day for our community when a multi-generational family business closes,” Estrada said. “These closings always draw a collective cry from neighbors about losing another part of what makes Sunset Park feel so welcoming. That’s why it’s important for all of us to shop local, patronize family-run firms, and make sure our dollars and goodwill stay here at home.”

Charles Pizzeria co-owners Joe and Sal Vieni, center, with customers Carlos Raldirez, Heriberto Cruz, Eddie Caban, Damaris Santiago, George Cardona and Jimmy Lim. Photo courtesy of George Cardona

Longtime customers shared memories of Charles Pizzeria on social media.

“I’ve been going there since I was 14 years old,” said Elizabeth McMahon. “I’m 55 now. The last time I was there was two years ago. I live in Jacksonville, Fla., so every time I go to New York that’s the first place I go.”

“I’m very sad to see them go,” said Sandra Acevedo-Gonzales. “I’d love to just go stand in there one last time and see the last place I had pizza with my grandma many years ago.”