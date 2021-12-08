Holiday lights go up on 13th, 18th Avenues

Holiday cheer in Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights is spreading beyond the lights on the houses.

NIA Community Services Network, Investors Bank, National Grid, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan worked to bring back the holiday lights along 13th Avenue between 68th and 83rd Streets.

In addition, the Federation of Italian American Organizations, Investors Bank and Brannan worked to get the lights up along 18th Avenue from 63rd Street to Benson Avenue.

“Our many different cultures notwithstanding, there is something about the holidays that brings all of us together,” said FIAO President Jack Spatola. “Keeping with our southern Brooklyn community tradition, the holiday lights bring neighbors together to celebrate the festivities of the season.”

Ana Oliveira, Investors Bank senior vice president and New York market executive, said the lights add ambience to shopping and dining areas.

“The colorful lighting makes the sidewalks more festive, and the decorations make our neighborhoods more joyful during this season of celebration and giving,” Oliveira said. “Investors and its banking teams in Brooklyn send everyone our sincere greetings for a joyful and peaceful holiday season, and a new year filled with wonderful possibilities and successes.”

Brannan said it’s important to keep traditions alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This truly is the most wonderful time of the year and I hope these lights will bring smiles and cheer after another tough year,” Brannan said.