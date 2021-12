A 33-year-old man was shot in an apartment building on Third Avenue and 68th Street Dec. 21.

Cops said two men followed the victim up from the lobby at 7:50 p.m. and one of them shot him twice in the leg.

Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is expected to live.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.