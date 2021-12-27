Pantry gives kids plenty to smile about

Reaching-Out Community Services held its 16th annual “Operation Christmas Smiles” event Dec. 18.

Hundreds of kids lined up outside the group’s headquarters at 7708 New Utrecht Ave. to get a toy, meet Santa Claus, have refreshments and listen to holiday tunes.

The Rotary Club of Verrazzano, P.S. 48, Connors and Sullivan, Momentum Real Estate and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes supported the event.

Santa Claus poses with children.

Rotary member Ralph Succar thanked Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve for his efforts to help the neighborhood.

“Under COVID and these circumstances [that are] going on right now, this is needed more than it ever was needed,” Succar said.

“We just try to put a smile on their faces,” Neve said. “It’s just to bring some cheer and joy to kids during a time when things are gloomy.”

Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve (far right) with Santa Claus, Disney characters and kids.