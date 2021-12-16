Sleeping man attacked in car on 61st Street

A 32-year-old man who was asleep in his car woke up to a nightmare Nov. 21.

Cops said the man was parked on Seventh Avenue and 61st Street just after 7 a.m. when another man opened the door, dragged him out, hit him in the face and stole his wallet, which contained $300. The attacker fled on a Citi Bike.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.