St. Patrick’s celebrates Christmas with Nativity play, fireworks

It was a joyous pre-Christmas week at St. Patrick’s Church and Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge.

On Dec. 7, academy students reenacted the Nativity on the rectory’s lawn to the delight of parents, fellow students, parishioners and passersby. The play included live donkeys and ponies that were donated by a petting zoo.





The Nativity play featured live animals./Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Brooklyn





On Dec. 14, students gave a concert on the steps of the school at 401 97th St. Santa Claus arrived in a horse-drawn carriage and fireworks lit up the sky above the parish.

“It is such a privilege to be able to bring joy, smiles and happiness to so many,” said Father Gerard Sauer, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church.

The rectory lawn was brightly lit.

Santa Claus arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy students performed Christmas songs on the school steps.