Two robbed at gunpoint on Narrows Avenue

A gunman robbed a couple as they got out of a car on Narrows Avenue and 70th Street at 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 26. He stole $700 worth of jewelry and other property. Neither victim was injured.

Cops said the man is 6 feet tall and 130 pounds and has a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.