Veterans to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

In commemoration of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7, the Brooklyn Council of the Kings County VFW and Auxiliary will hold memorial ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary at 11 a.m. on the American Veterans Memorial Pier at the foot of Bay Ridge Avenue.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live infamy.” The horrific sneak attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on America’s Pacific fleet based at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killed 2,403 Americans and wounded 1,178.

The program will be conducted by VFW County Commander Jack Sanford. All veterans, active military and reservists are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public as well.

It was at the initiative of the late World War II Navy veteran Howie Dunn that the pier was renamed the “American Veterans Memorial Pier.” Dunn participated in several annual remembrance ceremonies there.

* * *

The Kings County American Legion and Auxiliary, members of the Rawley Post, Sons of the American Legion held a joint Thanksgiving Day outreach event at the Michael Rawley, Jr. American Legion Post # 1636, Ninth Street and Third Avenue. Among the officials present were Kings County Commander Charles Hall, Floyd Bennett Post Commander and 2nd District American Legion Commander Andrew Affrunti, Rawley Post Commander Ray Wrigley and 2nd District Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Joseph Hall.

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving Day dinners. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

Rawley Post American Legion Commander Ray Wrigley gets dinner.

Sons of the American Legion Second District Commander Joe Hall, Rawley Post Commander Ray Wrigley and Kings County Commander Charles Hall. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

* * *

To all who enjoy the blessings of the Festival of Lights, we wish you and your families a Happy Hanukkah.