Community leader Peter Killen dies at 84

Peter Killen, a longtime Bay Ridge civic leader and police detective, died Jan. 18 at age 84.

The Brooklyn native graduated from Stuyvesant H.S. in Manhattan, served in the U.S. Army, and spent 38 years in the NYPD, mostly with the 68th Precinct.

Killen was the 51st president of the Bay Ridge Community Council (2002-03) and also served as chairman of its board of directors.

He was a past president of the Bay Ridge Lions Club, Men’s Club of Bay Ridge, Community Advisory Board of the Bay Ridge Center, Bay Ridge Chapter of the AARP and the Staten Island Society of Model Railroaders.

He also served as executive director and vice president of the Bay Ridge and Brooklyn Consumer Federations.

He was active with the Bay Ridge Historical Society, Bay Ridge Unity Task Force, Ragamuffin Parade Committee, Sunset Ridge Waterfront Alliance, Bay Ridge Council on Aging, Bayfort Benevolent Association, Bay Ridge Colonial Club, Advisory Committee at the Metropolitan Detention Center, 68th Precinct Community Council, Bay Ridge Sesquicentennial Committee, Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade Committee, Bay Ridge Cleanup campaigns, Bay Ridge Meals on Wheels Walkathon, Society of Old Brooklynites and the Citizens Union.

Killen also worked with business and civic leaders to protect the Fort Hamilton Army Base when it was threatened with closure.

Several years ago, he was invested as a Knight of Savoy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The longtime Bay Ridge resident lived in Staten Island in his later years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia.