Cops release photo of suspected gunman’s car

The 68th Precinct released a photo of the car driven by a man suspected of robbing two people on Narrows Avenue and 70th Street Dec. 26.

Cops said a black man wearing a red hoodie and a gray mask threatened to shoot a man and a woman as they got out of a car at 1:10 a.m. The couple gave the gunman $700 in cash and more than $16,000 worth of property, including jewelry, a Louis Vuitton wallet and a Gucci handbag.

The suspect fled east on 70th Street in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.