COVID-19 testing site opens in former Century 21 store

NYC Health + Hospitals will offer COVID-19 tests in the former Century 21 department store at 448 86th St. A free, self-administered saliva test will be available to anyone who wants one.

The site will be open Jan. 15 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A full schedule for upcoming weeks will be released soon.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan announced the opening of the new location. Gounardes said he hopes it will shorten waiting times and increase testing capacity.

“With the surge in Omicron cases across our city, it’s crucial that everyone get tested regularly,” he said. “We’ve seen people have to wait for hours to get free testing, causing stress and anxiety for our neighbors.”

Brannan said the neighborhood badly needed another testing site to complement the work of local pharmacies and mobile lab vans.

“Due to the rise of new variants and a drastic increase in the demand for testing, we and the rest of the city have seen growing lines and wait times that are simply unconscionable,” he said. “No one should have to give up their whole day to get tested.”

NYC Health + Hospitals also offers rapid testing at 8511 and 8515 Fifth Ave.

For more information, visit nychealthandhospitals.org/covid-19-testing-sites.