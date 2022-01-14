Fontbonne cheerleaders perform at Citrus Bowl

Three Fontbonne Hall Academy students represented Bay Ridge on a national stage on New Year’s Day.

Varsity cheerleaders from the school performed in front of more than 50,000 people before the start of the NCAA Citrus Bowl in Orlando, where the Kentucky Wildcats beat the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Last summer, junior Ava Berardelli and seniors Sofia Fasone and Cassidy Morganstern were named All American Cheerleaders at a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp. This allowed them to participate on the Varsity Spirit team and perform at the game in Camping World Stadium.

The teams invited to perform have won trophies from the Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleading Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience summer camps – brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.

Left to right, Sofia Fasone, Cassidy Morganstern and Ava Berardelli gear up for the performance.



Photos courtesy of Ava Berardelli

Varsity Spirit is the Memphis-based leader in cheerleading and dance uniforms, camps and competitions.

Berardelli, 16, called it a thrilling experience and said she was honored to be a part of it.

“I met so many incredible performers, which made me realize how special it was to win the All American Award Title and represent Fontbonne Hall and our borough of Brooklyn,” she said. “It was my first time performing at such a large scale event and I really hope to get the chance to go back next year.”



Fasone said the experience has motivated her to continue cheering in college.

“We were able to meet girls from all over the country who had the same interests as us, which was really cool,” she said.“Being able to represent our school and borough at this event was an experience that I won’t be able to take part in again; however, it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Morganstern, 17, thanked Fontbonne coach Nikki Romano and athletic director Romeo Petric.

“It was such a great experience to be part of this special team,” she said. “It was so fun and I was happy to be able to meet so many new people and connect with them during this crazy time. I was so proud to be chosen to represent my school, team, and borough during the game.”