Malliotakis hosts Presidents’ Day essay contest

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is hosting a Presidents’ Day essay contest for Brooklyn and Staten Island students in the third to fifth grades.

Participants will write essays about how they would improve their community if they were president of the U.S.

Malliotakis also hosted the contest when she was the assemblymember for the 64th District.

“This is a great way for students to become civically engaged and learn how they can better serve their communities,” Malliotakis said. “In years past, my office has received essays on everything from combatting littering to alleviating traffic congestion. I look forward to hearing directly from students about the issues they believe are impacting their everyday life and finding ways to work together to develop solutions.”

Everyone who writes an essay will get a congressional certificate of recognition. Winners will meet with Malliotakis to discuss their ideas and get a gift card to a local bookstore.

Essays must be submitted to NY11YouthEngagement@mail.house.gov by Monday, Feb. 21 and be no longer than 400 words.

Submissions must include the student’s first and last name, school, grade and class, along with their parent or guardian’s first and last name and address, phone number and email.