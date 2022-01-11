Malliotakis works with pharmacies to increase COVID-19 testing

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has partnered with a Bay Ridge pharmacy to expand COVID-19 PCR tests.

RJ Medical & Urgent Care at 464 Bay Ridge Ave. is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malliotakis has also partnered with three Staten Island pharmacies.

Each site will offer about 600 tests a day.

“As residents continue to experience long lines at existing testing sites, expanding the number of locations and tests available in our community is key so people can determine whether their symptoms are COVID and properly isolate to stop the spread,” Malliotakis said.

“It brings us great pleasure to partner with Congresswoman Malliotakis to increase the number of PCR tests administered at our RJ Medical & Urgent Care location in order to help meet the needs of this community and combat this pandemic,” said Dr. Habib Joudeh and Dr. Ramsey Joudeh.

Natalie Baldassarre, Malliotakis’ communications director, said Americare at 8114 Fifth Ave. and Teba Pharmacy at 7618 Fifth Ave. will also increase testing.

In addition, a mobile NYC Health + Hospitals testing tent on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.