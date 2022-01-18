Regal UA Court Street suddenly closes

It’s lights out for the Regal UA Court Street & RPX movie theater at 106 Court St. in Downtown Brooklyn — it appears that it has closed down.

The closure was sudden and was pointed out on Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 16 by Councilmember Lincoln Restler, whose district stretches from Boerum Hill to DUMBO to Greenpoint. The theater shares a building with a Barnes & Noble bookstore, which is still open.

“Pour one out for Regal Cinemas/United Artists Court Street 12,” he wrote. “The moving van has arrived. Today’s screenings will be the last. It was a good 20+ year run since they opened back when I was in HS. For the shouting back at action movie experience — there was no place better!”

He posted a photo of a moving van outside the theater.

When asked if the theater was permanently closed or just going through some form of renovations, Restler, whose district includes the theater, tweeted, “The staff told me that today was their last day in business.”

Regal didn’t respond for immediate comment.

A sign outside the theater read, “Attention Movie Lovers! This location is currently closed. Our nearest Brooklyn Regal Location is: Sheepshead Bay, 3907 Shore Pkwy. Apologies for any inconvenience.” (Editor’s note: Since the distance between Downtown Brooklyn and Sheepshead Bay is about nine miles, that could be called an inconvenience.)

Remaining in the area is the classic Cobble Hill Cinemas, 265 Court St., which is not part of the Regal chain. According to its website, the Cobble Hill building has been a theater since the 1960s.

The closure comes as a surprise as showtimes for current movies, such as “Scream,” are listed in an initial Google search for the theater. However, Regal’s official site has removed all showtimes for its once-scheduled movies.

According to Brooklyn Magazine, “A proposal discovered by internet sleuths shows that the building might be redeveloped into a mall.” The comment links to a brochure which advertises the building as “The Shops at Court Street,” complete with space layouts for every floor.

A glance at comments by locals on Twitter show that many do not agree with Restler’s assessment of the Regal UA Court Street theater experience.

“Had a sublime final experience at the Court Street UA,” wrote one moviegoer. “Concession line took forever and then they didn’t have the candy I wanted. People actively moving furniture out while we were on line. Escalators turned off. Screening was empty except for a pack of rowdy teens.”

“Someone puked and a fistfight broke out during “SCREAM” at final night of Regal Court St — rest in power, king,” wrote another attendee.

Jacqui Painter tweeted, “RIP to the spot for a real Brooklyn movie experience at the theater, with a movie, sneaking in dinner, and everyone yelling at the screen or fighting.”

Still, it will be missed by some movie lovers.

“My nephew and I would go to movies pretty often there and then a trip to Barnes & Noble afterwards,” said local resident Carmen D. “I will miss it and hope this doesn’t mean that more theaters are closing.”

Despite the recent mega box-office hit of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has made over $700 million domestically, helping get people back in theaters, the industry continues to struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elements such as film delays, fear of attendees contracting COVID, requiring vaccination cards in New York and streaming services have further complicated movie theaters from thriving.

In June of last year, Alpine Cinemas, 6817 Fifth Ave., showed that neighborhood theaters can still be successful, as it celebrated its 100th anniversary by reopening its doors with renovated theaters and concourse.