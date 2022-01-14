Relay For Life holds 24th annual march against cancer

Brooklyn held its 24th annual Relay For Life walk at Dyker Beach Park on Jan. 8 to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Elaine Delaney, an organizer and breast cancer survivor, joined marchers who carried signs that read “Survivor” and “Hope!”

“Today Brooklyn is taking its first lap,” Delaney said. “This is a global event. Everyone around the nation and globe is taking their first lap to kick off the relay season.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer through financial donations and volunteering, according to the ACS.

“It was truly amazing to see all the videos from Brooklyn, videos from across our beautiful nation and all the videos from around the globe,” Delaney said later on Facebook. “Everyone did their part in getting the word out about Relay For Life and kicking off the 2022 season.”