Rite Aid on Bay Ridge Parkway to close in February

Bay Ridge is losing another pharmacy.

Rite Aid at 7501 Fifth Ave. will close Feb. 9.

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” the company said in a statement. “A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously, and is in response to business conditions and viability specific to that store. It is not an indication of Rite Aid’s business as a whole; as a matter of fact, we’re eager to grow in markets we serve.”

This past December, the company announced plans to close 63 stores around the country.

“Every associate at this store/closed stores have been provided job opportunities at nearby Rite Aid locations,” the statement read. “We are fully committed to continuing to meet the needs of our customers and all prescriptions will be seamlessly transferred to nearby pharmacies. Those pharmacies will soon be reaching out to customers with the information they need to meet their whole health needs.”

The nearby Walgreens pharmacy on Third Avenue and 79th Street closed in October. The building is still vacant.